Cholera outbreak across Zimbabwe kills up to 100 people

A cholera outbreak is spreading across Zimbabwe, with about 100 people suspected to have died from the disease, the Ministry of Health said. The biggest flare-up since 2018 was caused by unhygienic conditions and blocked sewers, the government said. (Reuters)

It has recorded a total of 4,609 suspected cases with 935 confirmed as cholera and 30 deaths so far confirmed as having been due to the water-borne disease. In June, neighbor South Africa suffered its worse outbreak of the diarrheal illness in 15 years and earlier in the year there was an outbreak in Malawi.

More than 4,000 people died from cholera during an outbreak in 2008 and 2009 in Zimbabwe.

