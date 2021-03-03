Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the start of Monday’s Cuomo prime time show. The journalist said that he obviously cannot report on the story due to conflict of interest.
"You're straight with me, I'll be straight with you," Cuomo told his audience. "Obviously, I'm aware of what's going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother."
"Now, of course, CNN has to cover it," he continued. "They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that. There's a lot of news going on that matters also, so let's get after that."
Read more: New York Governor Cuomo backs down on plan to review his alleged sexual misconduct
Why the controversy?
Chris Cuomo’s statement was considered controversial as the Cuomo brothers have often shared screen time together on CNN. On several occasions last spring, when New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Cuomo made several appearances on his brother’s show, even though ever since Chris Cuomo joined the network in 2013, he had been prevented from covering stories surrounding his brother.
Read more: Andrew Cuomo's scandals dim luster of man dubbed ‘America’s governor’
What are the allegations that Governor Cuomo faces?
Governor Cuomo is facing allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior towards three women. Harassment allegations from two women, former aides to Cuomo, led New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation, and the governor faces calls to resign. In a statement on Sunday, Governor Cuomo apologized saying, "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal," he said. "Some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry." Governor also faces a separate investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn with respect to the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home residents who contracted Covid-19 in the early months of the pandemic.
