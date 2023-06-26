Home / World News / 'I stepped back because he really wanted to go,' Christine Dawood reveals sacrificing her seat in Titan sub for teen son

ByPaurush Omar
Jun 26, 2023 11:00 PM IST

As the family had to cancel their previous trip due to the pandemic, Christine stepped back when her 19-year-old son expressed his deep desire to explore

In a devastating revelation, Christine Dawood, the wife and mother of victims of the Titanic sub disaster, shared the heartbreaking story of how she was originally meant to be on the ill-fated vessel but selflessly gave her place to her son, Suleman. As the family had to cancel their previous trip due to the pandemic, Christine stepped back when her 19-year-old son expressed his deep desire to explore the world's most famous wreck. This emotional decision would forever change their lives.

Christine Dawood, the wife of Shahzada Dawood and mother of Suleman Dawood who were victims of the Titanic sub disaster.(Twitter)
Christine Dawood's Sacrifice

Christine Dawood, originally planning to join her husband Shahzada Dawood on the OceanGate Expeditions mission, made the selfless choice to give up her spot for her son Suleman. As Suleman had developed a profound fascination with the Titanic after building a Lego model as a teenager, Christine wanted to fulfill his dream.

She told BBC, “It was supposed to be Shahzada and I going down, and then, I stepped back and gave the space to Suleman because he really wanted to go.”

A Teenager's Dream

Suleman, a 19-year-old student at Strathclyde University, had a passion for both the Titanic and solving Rubik's Cubes. His mother revealed that he had hoped to break the world record for solving the puzzle at the greatest depth, planning to film the attempt during the submersible journey. Suleman's practicality and intellect, along with his love for challenges, made him an extraordinary young man.

Hours of Waiting and Praying

Christine and her daughter Alina accompanied Shahzada and Suleman to the support ship Polar Prince, where they bid them farewell before they boarded the doomed submersible. Hours passed without communication, and initially, they held onto hope. However, as time went on and the realization set in that they had run out of oxygen, Christine knew that tragedy had struck. The news of debris being found confirmed their worst fears, and the reality of their loss sank in.

Despite the bleak outlook, Christine's daughter Alina remained steadfast in her belief that science and engineering would ensure her father and brother's safe return. Alina's unwavering faith in the mechanics of the submersible gave her strength during the agonizing wait. Christine admired her daughter's resilience and admired her self-awareness.

Sign out