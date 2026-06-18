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'Working on a fix': What Anthropic said about Claude AI outage

This outage was also reflected in a spark spike on Downdetector.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Shortly after users on Thursday reported an outage for Claude, the artificial intelligence engine, Anthropic has issued a statement. The tech company noted that certain services have been impacted due to a "partial outage".

The outage came to light after several users complained they could not use the AI engine's chatbot, app, or website. (REUTERS/Representational)

"We have identified the cause of the issue affecting Claude.ai and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible," the company wrote regarding the Claude outage.

Screengrab from the official Claude status website (Screengrab)

The outage came to light after several users complained they could not use the AI engine's chatbot, app, or website. This outage was also reflected in a spark spike on Downdetector.

Users experiencing problems with Claude AI can try basic troubleshooting steps such as refreshing the page, restarting the app or checking their internet connection.

However, if the issue is related to a broader service outage, users will have to wait till Anthropic need to wait until the platform restores normal operations.

 
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