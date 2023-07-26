Clemson University student, 23, dies while attending Rolling Loud concert in Miami where temperatures reached 97 degrees

A Clemson University student tragically died last week after attending the Rolling Loud concert in Miami. 23-year-old Jordan Petrocchi of Seneca, South Carolina, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Gardens while attending the concert. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Jordan Petrocchi was declared dead at the hospital (GoFundMe)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is unclear how Jordan died, and there were no signs of a fight, drugs, or heat-related illnesses, NBC Miami reported. Toxicology results were still pending. The temperatures at the concert grounds had reportedly soared to 97 degrees, and organisers had warned attendees to stay hydrated.

‘Jordan was a bright and ambitious student’

Jordan’s friends have set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the deceased student’s funeral, and to support his mother Bethany Dawson. “It is with a heavy heart that we come together to remember and honor our beloved friend, Jordan Petrocchi. At the young age of 23, Jordan's life was tragically cut short, leaving us all devastated. As we mourn his untimely passing, we are coming together to support his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the page reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It adds, “Jordan was a bright and ambitious student at Clemson University, set to graduate this August. He had a promising future ahead of him and brought joy to everyone he met. His outgoing nature and infectious smile never failed to lift the spirits of those around him. Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening up the room with his laughter, Jordan had an undeniable impact on all of our lives.”

‘Every memory with you was so special’

Jordan’s friend, Leo Santana, wrote on Facebook, “Rest in peace Jordan Petrocchi. Every memory with you was so special, a good guy gone way to soon. make sure the party don’t stop till I join you up there. always thought of you as a brother”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jordan’s aunt, Pam Camarena, wrote, “My nephew Jordan passed very suddenly this wk end. Our hearts are very heavy. He was an amazing young man. Any contribution would be honestly appreciated. Please pray for my sister. we love you Jordan. You will always be missed….”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON