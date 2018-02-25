Close friend of slain Pak Pashtun found dead with bullet injuries

A close friend of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the man who was killed in Karachi in a staged encounter that sparked protests by Pakistani Pashtuns, has been found dead in Dera Ismail Khan.

Aftab Mehsud was an active member of the recent Pashtun long march, held in Islamabad to demand justice for Naqeebullah's murder by a Karachi police official who is now at large.

Aftab was shot dead by unknown assailants and later his body was recovered from Diyal Road in Naqshband town at around 8:30pm on Saturday.

The postmortem report revealed he was shot thrice in the chest and once on his arm.

Aftab was one of the activists behind the sit-in at National Press Club in Islamabad, where Mehsud tribesmen, tribal elders and youth from South Waziristan gathered to demand the arrest and accountability of Rao Anwar, the policeman who allegedly killed Naqeebullah.

The protesters demanded capital punishment for Anwar and his team for the killing of Naqeeb.

They also demanded setting up of a judicial commission monitored by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, investigations into ‘extra-judicial’ killings of Pashtuns in Karachi, and recovery of all missing persons and their handing over to the courts for fair trial.