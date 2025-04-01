Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Closing in’: China launches military drills around Taiwan, calls Taiwan Prez ‘parasite’

Reuters |
Apr 01, 2025 06:32 AM IST

A poster accompanying the drills titled "Closing In," and showing Chinese warships and fighter jets circling the island, was released.

China's military on Tuesday said it had begun joint army, navy and rocket force exercises around Taiwan to "serve as a stern warning and powerful deterrent against Taiwanese independence", calling Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te a "parasite".

This handout photo taken on May 23, 2024 and released by Taiwan's Defence Ministry on May 24, 2024 shows Chinese military vessels sailing in an unknown location. (AFP/File)
This handout photo taken on May 23, 2024 and released by Taiwan's Defence Ministry on May 24, 2024 shows Chinese military vessels sailing in an unknown location. (AFP/File)

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control, has stepped up military and political pressure against the island in recent years.

"The focus is on exercises such as combat readiness patrols at sea and in the air, seizing comprehensive control, striking maritime and land targets and imposing blockade controls on key areas and routes," a statement from Eastern Theater Command said on its official WeChat social media account.

A poster accompanying the drills titled "Closing In," and showing Chinese warships and fighter jets circling the island, was released shortly after the announcement on the Eastern Theater Command's Weibo.

A video titled "Shell", and depicting Lai Ching-Te as a cartoon bug held by a pair of chopsticks above a burning Taiwan, was on the Eastern Theater Command's WeChat page.

"Parasite poisoning Taiwan island. Parasite hollowing Island out. Parasite courting ultimate destruction," the animation said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / ‘Closing in’: China launches military drills around Taiwan, calls Taiwan Prez ‘parasite’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On