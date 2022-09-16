'Clumsy' Shehbaz Sharif's videos viral after party claims he 'commands global respect'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's videos on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation went viral after his party PMLN claimed that the leader 'commands global respect' among the global leaders. In one such viral videos, Shehbaz Sharif can be seen struggling with his earphone as Russian president Vladimir Putin looks on and smiles. "Can someone help me?" Shehbaz Sharif asked as he could not manage the earphone. It can be seen later in the video that a person comes to his help twice, while Putin also checked the earplug once.

The video was shared by Russian news agency RIA. Opposition PTI leader Shireen Mazari also shared the video and said the 'CrimeMinister' is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. "Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM?", she wrote.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

Truth behind ‘global respect’ photo?

The other video went viral as a counter to Shehbaz Sharif's party PML-N's claim that Shehbaz Sharif was the centre of attraction among all the global leaders. Among many social media users, Pakistan's former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri busted the claim and posted the full video of what happened before the photo was taken. As seen in the video, Shehbaz Sharif was left behind and was then called to the centre. "Beggars cannot be choosers," he tweeted.

After 4 long years, Pakistan finally gets a leader who commands global respect.🇵🇰💚 pic.twitter.com/cOcNdfAg8b — PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 15, 2022

Qasim also posted a photo of Shehbaz Sharif's delegation and claimed that they were just sitting idly, while the representatives of the other side were taking notes.

کھودا پہاڑ نکلا چوہا



سچ میں بھکاریوں کی کوئی عزت نہیں ہوتی سب سے پیچھے رکھا جاتا ہے اور سب سے آخر میں بلایا جاتا ہے بھکاری چننے والے نہیں ہو سکتے۔#BeggarsCantBeChoosers pic.twitter.com/SnbinvWZlY — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) September 15, 2022

"When u are only there for a free trip & don't give a damn about your country u sleep thru meetings while the other side makes notes. Shameful & embarrassing behaviour of Imported govt at SCO. Who is responsible for inflicting this cabal of inept crooks on to the nation?" Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said in his meetings with world leaders of friendly countries, he explained the flood ravages. "It was a long but productive day in Samarkand. In my meetings with leaders of our friendly countries, we agreed on enhancing trade & investment. I explained the flood ravages due to climate change. Food & energy shortages present a real challenge to our shared development agenda," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON