CNN poll: Majority of Americans think Joe Biden had links to son's business deals during VP tenure

According to a recent CNN poll, most Americans believe that President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with foreign countries when he was vice president under Barack Obama. They also think that he has not handled the investigation into his son properly. FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS before special counsel David Weiss announced his intention to seek an indictment against Hunter on gun charges, found that 61% of Americans think that President Biden had some role in his son’s business activities with Ukraine and China.

Of those, 42% think that he broke the law, and 18% think that he acted unethically but not illegally. Only 38% of Americans think that the president had nothing to do with his son’s business dealings, and 1% think that he was involved but did nothing wrong.

The SSRS poll also revealed that 55% of Americans think that Joe Biden has behaved inappropriately regarding the investigation into his son, while 44% think that he has behaved appropriately.

The 80-year-old president has denied any involvement or wrongdoing in his son’s business affairs, and House Oversight Republicans have not shown any direct evidence that he personally benefited from them.

The opinions of Americans on this issue are largely divided along party lines. Only about one-third of Democrats think that Joe Biden had any involvement in his son’s business dealings, or that he has acted inappropriately regarding the investigation.

Even among Democrats who would prefer a different nominee for their party in the next presidential election, only 37% think that the president was involved in his son’s business dealings, and 29% think that he acted inappropriately regarding the investigation.

When asked to name their biggest concern about Joe Biden as a candidate, hardly any of them mentioned Hunter.

On the other hand, most Republicans think that the 46th U.S. president acted illegally in relation to his son’s business dealings (76%), and inappropriately regarding the investigation (90%). Independents are more likely to think that Joe Biden had some involvement in his son’s business dealings (64%), but less likely to think that he acted illegally (39%). About half of them think that he has behaved inappropriately regarding the investigation (52%).

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS from August 25-31 among a random national sample of 1,503 adults drawn from a probability-based panel. The survey included an oversample to reach a total of 898 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents; this group has been weighted to its proper size within the population. Surveys were either conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 points.