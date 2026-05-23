...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

82 killed in coal mine blast in China's Shanxi; rescue operation underway

The explosion took place late Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were reportedly underground at the time of the incident.

Published on: May 23, 2026 12:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

A devastating gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has left at least 82 people dead, marking one of the country’s deadliest mining disasters in recent years.

A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place. (Representational image, Reuters)

The explosion took place late Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were reportedly underground at the time of the incident, Reuters reported.

Chinese state media Xinhua initially reported a much lower death toll earlier in the day, saying that more than 200 workers had been safely brought to the surface. However, by Saturday evening, authorities confirmed that the number of deaths had sharply increased, while nine people remained missing.

Also read | Carbon monoxide breach leaves eight dead in China coal mine, several workers still trapped

Rescue operations were still underway as emergency personnel continued efforts to locate those unaccounted for. Local emergency management authorities said the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Xi Jinping orders full rescue effort

State media reported that executives of the company operating the mine have been detained as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the blast.

(With Reuters inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

coal mine
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / 82 killed in coal mine blast in China's Shanxi; rescue operation underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.