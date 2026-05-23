Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Carbon monoxide breach leaves four dead in China coal mine, 90 workers still trapped

    The accident took place at 9.43 pm (local time) at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City.

    Updated on: May 23, 2026 2:58 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    At least four people died and 90 workers were trapped underground after carbon monoxide levels exceeded limits at a coal mine in north China.

    A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place. (REUTERS/ Representational)
    A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place. (REUTERS/ Representational)

    The accident took place at 9.43 pm (local time) at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City in the Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

    A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place, according to the report. Rescue efforts were launched to bring the trapped workers out, with 157 people brought to the surface by 3.33 am (local time) on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, 90 people remain trapped underground, with 16 of them reported to be in a critical condition, Xinhua reported.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    Home/World News/Carbon Monoxide Breach Leaves Four Dead In China Coal Mine, 90 Workers Still Trapped
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes