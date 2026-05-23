82 killed in coal mine blast in China's Shanxi; rescue operation underway

A devastating gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has left at least 82 people dead, marking one of the country’s deadliest mining disasters in recent years. A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place. (Representational image, Reuters)

The explosion took place late Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were reportedly underground at the time of the incident, Reuters reported.

Chinese state media Xinhua initially reported a much lower death toll earlier in the day, saying that more than 200 workers had been safely brought to the surface. However, by Saturday evening, authorities confirmed that the number of deaths had sharply increased, while nine people remained missing.

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Rescue operations were still underway as emergency personnel continued efforts to locate those unaccounted for. Local emergency management authorities said the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Xi Jinping orders full rescue effort Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed authorities to prioritise rescue and medical operations.

He called on officials to "spare no effort" in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue work. Xi also ordered a detailed investigation into the accident and demanded strict accountability under the law for those found responsible.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also urged authorities to ensure transparent communication regarding the disaster and called for rigorous accountability.

One of China’s deadliest mining accidents in years China’s coal mining industry has long struggled with safety concerns, particularly accidents linked to gas explosions and flooding inside mines. Over the past two decades, the country has significantly reduced mining fatalities through tighter regulations and improved safety standards.

Despite those measures, the Liushenyu disaster now stands among the deadliest coal mine accidents reported in China in the past decade.

State media reported that executives of the company operating the mine have been detained as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the blast.

(With Reuters inputs)