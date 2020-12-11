‘Concerning’ rise in Covid-19 cases puts London on the brink

world

The number of new Covid-19 cases are dropping in most of the UK, but there is a “concerning” rise in London, which is likely to place the capital in the highest Level 3 of alert with the toughest restrictions next week, when a review is conducted on December 16.

London mayor Sadiq Khan and health secretary Matt Hancock sounded the caution on Thursday, asking people “not to blow it now”, as tens of thousands of people received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine across the country, with many more set to be inoculated soon.

London is currently in Level 2 of the three-tier system of alerts with varying degrees of allowances and restrictions, but cases have been rising in 25 boroughs.

Hancock said: “I’m particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising – and in many areas, already high…We must not wait until the review which will take place on the 16 December. We need to take targeted action immediately”.

There were 20,964 new cases across the UK as of Thursday evening, and 516 deaths. London recorded 4,144 new cases and 40 deaths, some of the highest figures in recent days.

The first phase of vaccination in 73 hospitals across the UK includes those over 80 and healthcare professionals. It will be expanded to 10 more centres from Friday, with more due to be opened before Christmas.

Hancock said: “The fall in the number of cases has flattened off – and is rising in some parts of the country...It shows us this fight is far from over and how we must all play our part and stay on our guard, now and through Christmas”.

“We’ve got help on the horizon and we can all see that with the vaccine – so don’t blow it now…As more vaccines come on stream, we will open vaccination centres in larger venues, like sports stadia and conference halls next year and that’s when most people can expect to get their jabs”, he added.

Urging Londoners to follow rules, Khan said: “None of us want our city to move into Tier 3. Please continue to follow the rules - lives and livelihoods truly are dependent on it”.

Health officials are bracing for a spike in new cases over the Christmas period, when the government said rules will be relaxed for families to meet between December 23 and 28.

Hancock said: “We’ve got to remember, in this battle, that we’re all on the same side. And, especially with Christmas coming, there’s something we all can do which is to respect the rules, and all of us, at all times, do all that we can to stop the spread of the virus”.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. We’ve got to keep going. The finish line is in sight”.