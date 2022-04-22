Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Pakistan visit not sponsored by US govt: Official
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's travel to Pakistan this week is not sponsored by the United States government, an official said on Thursday.
India on Thursday condemned Omar's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying her travel to the region violated the country's sovereignty and it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.
She also met Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country.
"As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government sponsored travel,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
Condemning her visit to PoK, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi, "We have noted that US Representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan."
"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable,” the spokesperson said.
-
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations
Earth Day 2022: Today's Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.
-
Russia imposes travel ban on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg; Canadians hit too
Russia on Thursday slapped a travel ban on US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in response to sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's “military operations” in Ukraine. The travel ban also covers 27 other prominent Americans, reported news agency AFP. Among others, the US list includes ABC News television presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and the Russia-focused Meduza news site's editor Kevin Rothrock.
-
Warner Bros. Discovery to shut down CNN+ in cost-cutting effort
Discovery Inc. is shutting down CNN, its month-old streaming service, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The service eclipsed 100,000 subscribers in its first week, Bloomberg News reported last week, but ultimately succumbed to cost cutting by the media company's new management. CNN offers a mix of lifestyle shows and traditional news, including a daily interview show from Chris Wallace and a food and travel show hosted by actress Eva Longoria.
-
‘Grateful to POTUS & American people’: Zelensky on fresh US package for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, for announcing a fresh package, in the form of military aid and worth USD 800 million, to help the war-ravaged nation which, since February 24, has been under an invasion from its neighbour Russia. Zelensky's reaction came shortly after Biden announced the latest package for the east European nation.
-
Setback for Boris Johnson as UK lawmakers approve probe into whether he lied
Lawmakers voted through a motion without any opposition from the government, after a day-long debate that saw some of Johnson's own MPs call for his resignation over the "Partygate" revelations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics