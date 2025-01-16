Conor McGregor accused of attempting to rape woman in VIP loo while security stopped victim's friend from intervening

Boxer and former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been accused of attempting to rape a woman in a VIP bathroom during an NBA game while his security stopped her friend to help her. Conor McGregor denied all allegations.(AP)

The allegation came to the fore after a civil lawsuit claiming that a 36-year-old fighter allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old woman in a VIP bathroom of Kasaya Cente was filed by the victim, who works on Wall Street.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed she was taken to a VIP men’s bathroom, where McGregor, who was intoxicated and "out of control," attempted to force her into a sexual act without her consent.

The woman also claimed that her friend was stopped from entering the bathroom and helping her by McGregor's security team, the publication reported.

As per the report, the incident occurred in June 2023 after the NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

What are the allegations against boxer Conor McGregor

Apart from the allegations of sexual and physical assault, the victim also accused McGregor's security team of preventing her friend from entering the facility to help her during the alleged assault.

The victim claimed that McGregor allegedly threw her against a wall and placed her in an arm lock during the assault adding that when she tried to leave, he allegedly spit on her face.

The alleged victim is seeking damages including compensation and medical costs.

While a report was made to the Miami Police, criminal charges were not pursued, as confirmed by the Florida State Attorney's Office.

Jim Dunn, the victim's attorney said that the deliberation behind filing the civil suit was to raise awareness and encourage others to come forward about sexual assault incidents despite knowing the potential threat it poses to her career, The Sun reported.

On the other hand, McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, maintained that his client was innocent adding that the State’s Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue after a thorough probe at the time.

"Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed," she told The Sun.

Notably, this is not the first time that McGregor has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. He was earlier found liable for the sexual assault of a woman in a Dublin hotel room in 2018.

However, the boxer continues to deny all allegations against him.