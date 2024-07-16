By Yoshita Singh Continued Taliban tolerance of terrorist groups sets conditions for terrorism to project into neighbouring states: UN report

United Nations, The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan remained the largest terrorist group in Afghanistan and greater collaboration between al-Qaeda and the terror group could transform it into an “extraregional threat”, according to a UN report.

The 15th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning the Taliban and other associated individuals and entities said that the TTP remained the largest terrorist group in Afghanistan, with an estimated strength of 6,000–6,500 fighters.

The report said that one member state expressed concern that “greater collaboration between TTP and al-Qaeda could transform TTP into an 'extraregional threat'.”

It said that al-Qaeda's support of TTP includes the sharing of Afghan fighters for its "tashkils - in this context, military staffing or a formation” and training camps in Afghanistan. Training provided by al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent has resulted in TTP shifting tactics and high-profile attacks against hard targets.

“One interlocutor noted the role of an individual connected to Sirajuddin Haqqani in weapon transfers to TTP, as well as arranging for ISIL-K prisoners to be released provided they join TTP,” the report said.

Haqqani, a designated global terrorist, is the Interior Minister in the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

The report added that "Notwithstanding continuing assertions by the Taliban that there are no foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan other than ISIL-K, member states reported that over two dozen groups still operate in the country, enjoying freedom of manoeuvre under the de facto authorities with oversight from the General Directorate of Intelligence.”

“Many member states expressed concern that in most scenarios, Afghanistan will remain a source of insecurity for Central Asia and the region. Continued Taliban tolerance of a range of terrorist groups, based across many Afghan provinces, sets the conditions for terrorism to project into neighbouring States, causing large loss of life,” the report said.

The country continues to be perceived as permissive or friendly territory by terrorist groups, which also aspire to project threats globally. In addition, the increasing importance of the management of water rights in the region, and an ongoing humanitarian crisis, mean that stability does not yet mean broader security, it added.

“The Taliban do not conceive of TTP as a terrorist group: the bonds are close, and the debt owed to TTP significant. Member states continue to detail ad hoc support to, and tolerance of, TTP operations, including the supplying of weapons and permission for training and support from al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent in particular,” it said.

The report further said that AQIS, with a strength of 180–200 fighters, is located in Farah, Herat, Helmand, Kandahar and Nimroz Provinces. It assists TTP in conducting terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, with Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claiming responsibility so as to relieve pressure on the de facto authorities.

“The group publishes high-quality digital magazines highlighting the AQIS version of Islam focusing on Bangladeshi and Rohingya issues, with a view to recruitment. Reportedly, AQIS fighters and their families received some financial support from the de facto authorities,” it said.

The report further said that member states reiterate that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation calibre weapons, especially night vision capability, that have been provided to TTP since the Taliban takeover, add lethality to TTP terrorist attacks against Pakistani military border posts.

The report said that despite some success in operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant- Khorasan , that group poses a manifest and serious threat within Afghanistan, the immediate region and further afield. Member states remain concerned about the Taliban’s capabilities to combat effectively the sophisticated threat represented by ISIL-K, and the risks of ISIL-K terrorism spreading, it said.

Several member states estimate that ISIL affiliates in the region, including Islamic State Pakistan Province and Islamic State Hind Province , in addition to ISIL-K, have increased from 4,000 to 6,000 fighters, while others assessed ISIL-K core strength to remain at 2,000-3,500.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.