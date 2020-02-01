e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus death toll rises to 258

Coronavirus death toll rises to 258

In its daily update, the provincial health commission also said newly confirmed cases of infection in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace, with 1,347.

world Updated: Feb 01, 2020 04:22 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
The number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 258, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Saturday reported 45 new fatalities
The number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 258, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Saturday reported 45 new fatalities(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
         

The number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 258, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Saturday reported 45 new fatalities.

In its daily update, the provincial health commission also said newly confirmed cases of infection in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace, with 1,347.

That puts the national total over 11,000, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.

Most of the country’s deaths and overall cases have been in Hubei, a populous province in China’s centre.

The virus is believed to have emerged in December in the provincial capital of Wuhan in a meat market that sold wild game.

The epidemic has spread far and wide as Chinese people travelled across the country and the world for the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.

It has since ballooned into a global health emergency with cases in more than 20 countries.

The top Communist Party official in Wuhan expressed “remorse” on Friday, saying local authorities acted too slowly in containing the virus.

tags
top news
Britain formally exits European Union after 47 years of membership
Britain formally exits European Union after 47 years of membership
Indian evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Indian evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Budget 2020: Experts shed light on focus areas
Budget 2020: Experts shed light on focus areas
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news