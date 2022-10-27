Video: Covid patient in China lifted using crane as infection uptick continues

As China reported a third straight day of over 1,000 new Covid cases in the country which has resulted in more curbs and restrictions nationwide, authorities in China appear to have gone to great lengths in order to ensure that no Covid patient can spread the infection.

In a video widely shared on social media, a patient in China was seen being hoisted with the help of a crane. Although, two metres is the average distance recommended around the world for social distancing, it remains unclear why authorities in China chose to use a crane to lift a patient.

Owing to China's strict zero Covid policy, lockdowns have been imposed to many cities amid an uptick in infections.

Guangzhou, China's fourth-biggest city by economic output and the provincial capital of Guangdong, sealed up more streets and neighbourhoods on Thursday amid a resurgence.

Wuhan, the site of world's first Covid outbreak in late 2019, has also ordered more than 800,000 people in one district to stay at home until October 30.

In Xining, capital of Qinghai province, strict lockdown continues while other large cities across China including Zhengzhou, Datong and Xian have implemented new curbs this week.

