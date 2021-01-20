LIVE: Beijing declares partial lockdown over 'handful' of new Covid-19 cases
India's tally of cases for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,595,660 after the Union health ministry on Wednesday reported that the country recorded 13,823 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. India has the second-highest Covid-19 caseload after the United States, where fatalities due to the infection have crossed 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The US has recorded over 24 million Covid-19 cases thus far, the tracker shows.
Meanwhile, amid concerns over efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, especially Covaxin, the government on Tuesday stressed yet again that the vaccines were safe, with Dr VK Paul of the Niti Aayog remarking that "vaccine hesitancy has to extinguish before the pandemic extinguishes." Of the two vaccines cleared earlier this month, concerns have risen over Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin, which was given emergency use authorisation (EUA), allegedly even before completing phase 3 trials of the vaccine.
-
JAN 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
101 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in Jharkhand
Jharkhand reports 101 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths. State tally rises to 117,887 including 1,057 deaths.
-
JAN 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Beijing declares 'partial' lockdown
Partial lockdown imposed in Beijing over 'handful' of new virus cases.
-
JAN 20, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Close to 16,000 new Covid-19 cases in Germany
Germany records 15,974 new Covid-19 cases and 1,148 deaths. Tally rises to 2,068,002 including 48,770 deaths.
-
JAN 20, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Over 15.7 million vaccinated in US, says CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had administered 15,707,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 31,161,075 doses.
-
JAN 20, 2021 11:02 AM IST
UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced in ots weekly update that the UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries.
-
JAN 20, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Mizoram's Covid-19 tally at 4,334
Mizoram's Covid-19 tally reaches 4,334 with five new cases. The state now has 67 active cases, while 4,258 people have recovered from the disease and nine died.
-
JAN 20, 2021 10:16 AM IST
59 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in Thailand
Thailand records 59 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Tally reaches 12,653 including 71 deaths.
-
JAN 20, 2021 10:01 AM IST
India's active cases below 200,000; recoveries over 10.24 million
Active cases slump to 197,201 with a dip of 3,327. Recoveries mount to 10,245,741 with 16,988 new discharges.
-
JAN 20, 2021 09:41 AM IST
India logs 13,823 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths
India's Covid-19 tally reaches 10,595,660 with 13,823 new cases. Death toll at 152,718 with 162 fresh fatalities.
-
JAN 20, 2021 09:26 AM IST
188,566,947 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR
188,566,947 samples tested up to 19 January 2021. 764,120 samples tested on 19 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
-
JAN 20, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Mexico records highest single-day death toll due to Covid-19
Mexico records 1,584 new Covid-19 deaths, its highest in a day, as well as 18,894 new cases. Tally at over 1.67 million including more than 143,000 deaths.
-
JAN 20, 2021 08:27 AM IST
First batch of Covishield for Bhutan dispatched from Mumbai
First consignment of Covishield vaccine for Bhutan dispatched from Mumbai to Thimphu.
-
JAN 20, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Over 4.5 lakh vaccinated in India thus far: Dr. Harsh Vardhan
454,049 people vaccinated in the country till now: Health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan
-
JAN 20, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Germany extends Covid-19 curbs till February 14
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday announced Germany will extend and strengthen the Covid-19 related restrictive measures until February 14. These were scheduled to end on January 31.
-
JAN 20, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Covid-19 deaths in US cross 400,000
The United States has become the first country in the world to record a death toll of over 400,000 due to Covid-19. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country's death toll due to the disease is at 401,361.
