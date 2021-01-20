China's Covid-19 vaccine makers apply to join WHO's COVAX scheme
China said on Wednesday three drugmakers had submitted applications to supply their COVID-19 vaccines to global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX in the country's first formal move to provide locally developed shots to the initiative.
Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have applied to join the scheme, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference on Wednesday.
The COVAX scheme - led by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance - is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with 2 of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that vaccine nationalism had put the world on the brink of "catastrophic moral failure," and urged countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly around the world.
Vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac are already being rolled out in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
None of the three companies have released detailed efficacy data of their vaccines to the public yet, but limited early access to rival shots developed by Western drugmakers have prompted many developing countries to sign up for Chinese vaccines.
Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino did not have any immediate comments on the timing of COVAX approval of their vaccines, supply amounts and what data they have provided to COVAX.
COVAX was not immediately available for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris remembers her mother ahead of inauguration as US Vice President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid blast: Mayor says 2 people dead, explosion apparently linked to gas leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School closures still 'last resort' despite variants: WHO
- The debate on shutting schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived by the emergence of more contagious virus mutations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden oath ceremony: Schedule, India timing, how to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox