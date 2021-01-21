LIVE: 73% of India current active Covid-19 cases from 5 states, says govt
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed 10.6 million mark on Thursday as the Union health ministry said that the country logged 15,223 new infections in the last 24 hours. Significantly, the tally of active Covid-19 cases remained below 200,000, having fallen below the mark on Wednesday, for the first time since June last. India has the second highest Covid-19 caseload in the world, behind the United States, which has a tally exceeding 24 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil, with over 8.6 million cases, is third, the tracker shows.
Also on Tuesday, India started delivering vaccines to neighbouring countries, as consignments of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield were delivered to Bhutan and Maldives. Covishield consignments will also be delivered to Nepal and Bangladesh. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin, too, has been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India.
-
JAN 21, 2021 01:15 PM IST
5 states have 73% of country's total active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Five states account for 73% of the total active cases in the country, says health ministry.
-
JAN 21, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Unfortunate to see 'misinformation' being spread: Health minister
The vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of Covid-19. It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people: Dr. Harsh Vardhan
-
JAN 21, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Vaccine is completely safe and effective: Dr. Harsh Vardhan
"The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective. The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination," says Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan
-
JAN 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh reports zero fresh cases of Covid-19 as the tally remains at 16,815.
-
JAN 21, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Puducherry's Covid-19 tally moves closer to 39,000
Puducherry's Covid-19 tally reaches 38,772 with 35 new cases. Death toll remains at 643.
-
JAN 21, 2021 11:22 AM IST
PM Modi to be inoculated in phase 2 of vaccine drive: Reports
Prime minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in phase 2 of vaccine drive, say reports. 270 million citizens, most of them elderly, will be vaccinated in phase 2.
-
JAN 21, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Thailand's Covid-19 tally inches closer to 12,800
Thailand records 142 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. Tally reaches 12,795 while death toll remains at 71.
-
JAN 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
226 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana recorded 226 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to over 292,000 while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,584.
-
JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2.08 million
Germany records 20,398 new Covid-19 cases and 1,013 deaths, Tally at 2,088,400 including 49,783 deaths.
-
JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
2 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Covid-19 tally rises to 4,991 with two new cases. Total 62 deaths thus far.
-
JAN 21, 2021 09:51 AM IST
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10.6 million
India registers 15,223 new Covid-19 cases as tally rises to 10,610,883. Active cases slump further to 192,308.
-
JAN 21, 2021 09:36 AM IST
189,347,782 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR
189,347,742 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 20 January 2021. 780,835 samples tested on 20 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
-
JAN 21, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Over 786,000 vaccinations in India thus far, says govt
More than 786,000 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across the country, says govt.
-
JAN 21, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases and 1,539 deaths in Mexico
Mexico records 20,548 new Covid-19 cases and 1,539 deaths. Tally rises to 1,688,944 including 144,371 deaths.
-
JAN 21, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Mizoram's Covid-19 tally reaches 4,346
Mizoram records 12 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 4,346. Death toll at nine.
-
JAN 21, 2021 07:32 AM IST
China records 144 new Covid-19 cases
China records 144 new Covid-19 cases, the same as on January 14, and the highest single-day rise since March last. Tally at 88,701 including 4,635 deaths.
-
JAN 21, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Covishield consignments for Kathmandu and Dhaka arrive at Mumbai airport
Consignments containing 1 million Covishield doses for Kathmandu and 2 million for Dhaka arrive at Mumbai airport for delivery.
Biden reverses Trump travel ban, halts wall construction
EU Parliament President invites Joe Biden to speak at plenary session in future
'Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do': says Kamala Harris
On Britain's Covid-19 frontline, medics and patients fight for life
Pope urges US reconciliation as bishops call out Joe Biden on abortion
Two Canadian MPs join commemoration of Kashmiri Hindu exodus
Canada disappointed at US move to revoke Keystone pipeline permit
Joe Biden to unveil Covid plan on first full day in office
Angry China sanctioned Pompeo, 27 Trump officials as Biden took oath
On day one, Biden takes US back to Paris climate accord, World Health Organization
Indian-American lawmakers say Biden, Harris will heal America
Avril Haines is first official member of President Joe Biden's cabinet
Taiwan's 'de-facto' ambassador to US attends Joe Biden's inauguration
China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers, cases rising
Biden bets big on immigration changes in opening move
