Armenia to close border with Iran over fear of Covid-19

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:53 IST

Armenia will close its border with Iran and suspend flights, Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian announced Sunday, as fears over a deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran sent neighbouring countries scrambling to contain the outbreak.

“Iran-Armenia air links and the entry of people into Armenia via the Meghri checkpoint”, the only border crossing between the nations, “will be suspended”, he said in a post on Twitter, adding that the measure was set to last two weeks.

A special committee tasked with preventing the spread of the virus in Armenia will meet on Monday to discuss other possible steps in view of the situation in Iran, Pachinian said.

“There is no reason to be overcome by panic,” he added.

Iran on Sunday became the country with the highest confirmed death toll from the new coronavirus outside China, now standing at eight.