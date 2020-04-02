e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus Update: Six-week-old infant dies of Covid-19 in US

Coronavirus Update: Six-week-old infant dies of Covid-19 in US

The fast-spreading coronavirus that has caused at least 4,476 deaths in the United States is believed to be more dangerous for older adults, though increasingly it appears to be also sending younger patients to hospital as well.

world Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:42 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Two Connecticut National Guard personnel wheel a crate of supplies provided by FEMA to the state for a temporary field hospital to be constructed at Southern Connecticut State University's Moore Field House to help out during the current coronavirus crisis, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New Haven, Conn.
Two Connecticut National Guard personnel wheel a crate of supplies provided by FEMA to the state for a temporary field hospital to be constructed at Southern Connecticut State University's Moore Field House to help out during the current coronavirus crisis, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New Haven, Conn. (AP)
         

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut said Wednesday, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive,” Lamont said.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”

Last week Illinois authorities said they were investigating the death of a child “younger than one year” who had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to local media that infant was nine months old.

The fast-spreading virus that has caused at least 4,476 deaths in the United States is believed to be more dangerous for older adults, though increasingly it appears to be also sending younger patients to hospital as well.

New York state, which Connecticut borders, has been particularly hard hit by Covid-19, accounting for nearly 2,000 of the US deaths.

Residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are among the millions of Americans ordered to stay home unless they work jobs deemed essential.

The tri-state area has posted over 100,000 cases.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” Lamont tweeted. “This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.”

“Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it.”

tags
top news
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news