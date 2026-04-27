Corporate America Is Minting Money—and Not Just in Tech and Finance

Big American companies are piling up profits despite war and consumer anxiety, bolstered by healthy sales growth. Amid surging jet-fuel prices, United Airlines posted an 80% rise in first-quarter profit.

With just over one-fourth of S&P 500 companies reporting results for the first quarter, Wall Street’s expectations for earnings suggest big U.S. companies are far healthier than wider economic concerns might indicate.

“Earnings growth has been exceptional,” said Parag Thatte, an equity strategist for Deutsche Bank. “We’re seeing the broadening of earnings growth beyond just tech and financial” firms.

War in the Middle East had led economists to rein in growth projections for the year. Consumers—long the engine of the U.S. economy—feel solidly in the dumps. High oil prices act like a tax, dragging down household consumption while boosting inflation.

Yet the biggest U.S. public companies are seeing profit and revenue surge. Year-over-year growth in earnings per share is expected to exceed 13% for the sixth quarter running, according to estimates from financial-data firm LSEG. Sales are expected to rise more than in any quarter since the fall of 2022.

Even some airlines, slammed by jet-fuel shortages and fuel prices driven up by the Iran war, are thriving. United Airlines Holdings’ profit rose 80% from the first quarter of last year, as sales for basic economy seats increased 7% and sales for premium offerings, such as seats in first class or with extra legroom, rose 14%. Business travel is up 25% in recent weeks, after growth of 16% and 9% in recent quarters, the company said.

The airline cut its profit outlook for the year and has reduced capacity, but it expects travel demand to stay strong enough that it can raise fares as much as 20%, recouping all its higher jet-fuel costs by early next year, the company said.

“The price increases are going well and demand is hanging in there really strong,” Chief Executive Scott Kirby told investors last week.

For much of the S&P 500, margins are improving. The gap between profit and sales growth remains below late-2024 highs, suggesting real expansion behind much of the profit growth, in addition to cost cutting, productivity improvements and other efficiency gains.

Another notable development: Rising earnings are getting the smallest assist from share buybacks that they have in many quarters. When companies buy back shares, they boost their earnings-per-share figure without actually raising net income—the bottom line. The difference between those two measures of profit is now at its smallest in more than two years, a gap of just under 1 percentage point, or half what it was six months ago.

The bright outlook isn’t uniform. Earnings growth is expected to reach 48% for tech companies, with revenue rising 28%, although market watchers debate whether the money poured into artificial-intelligence chips and data centers can be sustained. The financial and materials sectors also outpaced overall gains, while energy companies, so far, show earnings down from this time last year on tepid sales growth. But the sector’s outlook is favorable, thanks to volatile energy prices and the prospect of oil shortfalls in parts of the world.