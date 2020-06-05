e-paper
Covid-19 can explosively rebound in Canada if measures relaxed too early, warns Tam

The alarm was sounded by Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam even as fresh data points towards the coronavirus crisis waning in the country.

world Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:15 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam attends a news conference as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease in Ottawa, Ontario. (REUTERS)
         

The Covid-19 pandemic may have an explosive rebound in Canada if safety precautions and public restrictions are lifted too early, the country’s seniormost medical officer has warned, even as concerns rise that recent protests could complicate the process of recovery from the virus.

The alarm was sounded by Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam even as fresh data points towards the coronavirus crisis waning in the country. During a regular media briefing, Tam said, “If we relax too much or too soon, the epidemic will most likely rebound with explosive growth as a distinct possibility.” She also released the latest modelling for the spread of the disease in Canada, projecting that the number of deaths could range between 7,700 to 9,400 by June 15, while total cases may be between 97,990 and 107,454. As of Thursday night, the country recorded 7637 fatalities and 93711 infections.

That relatively positive projection was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his daily briefing, as he said, “That’s an encouraging sign that the virus is slowing and, in some places, even stopping.” However, he was quick to echo Tam’s concerns, as he added, “But I want to be very clear. We’re not out of the woods. The pandemic is still threatening the health and safety of Canadians.”

Clearly, Canadian Government officials are worried that ongoing protests over the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis could have an adverse impact of controlling the spread of Covid-19. Canada has also witnessed similar protests in the cities of Toronto and Montreal, which account for the majority of cases in the nation.

Among those who have voiced their concern is Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. “The coronavirus issue is a really serious one to think about in that context,” she said, according to the outlet Global News.

Dr Tam had earlier also tweeted her concerns over the protests. “When it comes to peaceful protest during #COVID19, virtual protest is the safest bet. First consider the risks to yourself, your family & community,” she posted. In a follow-up, she noted that if protestors did gather, it was necessary they follow social distancing norms and wear masks. Finally, she asked them to use signs at the protests, if people had to collect physically, instead of yelling slogans. She tweeted, “Even with layers of protection, speaking loudly, shouting & singing can increase projection of infectious droplets. To safe protest during #COVID19, let your sign do the talking, your phone do the singing & wear a mask.”

