e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Natco Pharma supports Columbia University trials for CQ tablets to prevent infections

Covid-19: Natco Pharma supports Columbia University trials for CQ tablets to prevent infections

The company through its marketing partner in the US, Rising Pharmaceuticals will donate Chloroquine Phosphate (CQ) tablets to support the Phase 2 of a clinical trial at Columbia University, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

world Updated: May 22, 2020 21:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
New Delhi
A pharmacy worker shows pills of hydroxychloroquine used to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 22, 2020.
A pharmacy worker shows pills of hydroxychloroquine used to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 22, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it will support a clinical trial conducted by Columbia University, New York to determine the effectiveness of Chloroquine Phosphate in treatment of Covid-19.

The company through its marketing partner in the US, Rising Pharmaceuticals will donate Chloroquine Phosphate (CQ) tablets to support the Phase 2 of a clinical trial at Columbia University, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

“The trial aims to determine the effectiveness of CQ in preventing COVID-19 infection in healthcare workers with moderate to high risk of exposure to the virus,” it said.

Recently, NATCO had donated CQ tablets to a global clinical trial conducted by the CROWN(COVID-19 Research Outcomes Worldwide Network) Collaborative at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The company said researchers at Columbia University are conducting this critical study to assess CQ as prophylaxis against COVID-19 in healthcare workers. The Phase 2 trial will enrol 350 volunteers who work in direct patient care roles at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and who have contact with patients, who may have COVID-19 infection.

NATCO has been supplying CQ tablets, a USFDA approved drug, through its marketing partner to the US since 2011. Columbia University is renowned across the world for its expertise in conducting well designed clinical trials and NATCO is glad to work with them on this path-breaking trial, the company said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In