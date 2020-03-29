e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: Brazil court orders government to stop advising against coronavirus isolation

Covid-19 update: Brazil court orders government to stop advising against coronavirus isolation

Coronavirus update: Judge Laura Bastos Carvalho gave the government 24 hours to publish an official statement explaining that its “Brazil cannot stop” campaign does not adhere to scientific criteria and therefore cannot be followed.

world Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Sao Paulo
Covid-19 update: On Thursday night, President Jair Bolsonaro shared a video on Facebook showing a caravan of vehicles celebrating the reopening of businesses and schools in the southern state of Santa Catarina.
Covid-19 update: On Thursday night, President Jair Bolsonaro shared a video on Facebook showing a caravan of vehicles celebrating the reopening of businesses and schools in the southern state of Santa Catarina.(AP File Photo)
         

A federal court in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday banned the government from disseminating propaganda against confinement measures aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, President Jair Bolsonaro shared a video on Facebook showing a caravan of vehicles celebrating the reopening of businesses and schools in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

His son and senator Flavio Bolsonaro also shared on Facebook a government campaign with the slogan: “Brazil cannot stop.”

That provoked the attorney general’s office to petition the federal court to stop that campaign.

The campaign video encourages people not to stop their normal lives, despite health ministry figures claiming that COVID-19 has claimed almost 100 lives and affected close to 3,500 people in Brazil.

The court also ordered people linked to the government to “stop sharing or fomenting the spread of information that is not strictly founded on scientific evidence.”

Judge Laura Bastos Carvalho gave the government 24 hours to publish an official statement explaining that its “Brazil cannot stop” campaign does not adhere to scientific criteria and therefore cannot be followed.

It was the second court blow for Bolsonaro in as many days.

On Friday, Rio’s federal court blocked a decree by the president that exempted places of worship from coronavirus confinement orders.

“Churches and other places of worship lead to large crowds and the movement of people,” wrote Judge Marcio Santoro Rocha of the Duque de Caxias court.

top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news