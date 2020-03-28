e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: Donald Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy

Covid-19 update: Donald Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy

The unprecedented $2.2 trillion relief package passed the chamber by voice vote after an impassioned session conducted along the social distancing guidelines imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 02:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Associated Press
Trump enacted the largest federal economic intervention in US history on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection(AP Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2 trillion rescue plan Friday to salvage an economy crippled by coronavirus, after the historic measure that delivers cash to suffering Americans cleared Congress.

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” the president said shortly before signing the historic bill in the Oval Office.

Trump enacted the largest federal economic intervention in US history on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, and US deaths neared 1,500.

