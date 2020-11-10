e-paper
Covid-19 vaccine will be optional in Britain: Minister

“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.

world Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:50 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not,(REUTERS)
         

People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, adding that children will not need to be vaccinated.

“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.

“This is not for children and children have a very low susceptibility to coronavirus,” he added.

