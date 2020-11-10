Covid-19 vaccine will be optional in Britain: Minister

world

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:50 IST

People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, adding that children will not need to be vaccinated.

“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.

“This is not for children and children have a very low susceptibility to coronavirus,” he added.