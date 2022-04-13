Covid: Health authorities urge Canadians to get booster shot
Canadian health authorities on Tuesday urged Canadians to take the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine due to a resurgence of the virus in the country.
While getting booster shots was left to the discretion of adults earlier, on Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) released an updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) saying all eligible adult “should” get the third dose following the primary series of two jabs.
It also said boosters should be offered to all adolescents aged between 12 and 17. In its earlier recommendation from December last year, it had only recommended the third dose for the immunocompromised in the same age bracket.
The booster is only to be administered at least six months after the primary series of vaccinations is complete.
That announcement came as Canada’s chief public health Officer Dr Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday that the country was “experiencing a sixth wave in Canada”.
“Given our immune system is less able to maintain robust protection as we age, I would especially urge all people aged 50 years or older to get a first booster dose if they have not already done so, as well as a second booster dose if recommended,” Tam said, in a statement.
The second booster is, at this time, only targeted at vulnerable demographics like those aged above 70.
According to the latest weekly report from PHAC, the country was logging approximately 6,000 cases each day, an increase over nearly 30% over the previous corresponding period.
The latest increase in cases has been attributed to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its BA.2 subvariant.
“Evidence continues to grow stronger about the value of a Covid-19 booster dose for all adults, and even for adolescents, especially with variants of concern,” Dr Robyn Harrison, NACI’s vice-chair said in a statement.
Just over 57% of the eligible population has had a booster dose so far.
-
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash
Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange". Weerasinghe's appeal has so far been greeted with scepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
-
Indian consulate in Shanghai suspends in-person services amid lockdown
The Indian consulate in Shanghai on Tuesday announced that it was indefinitely suspending in-person consular services in light of the continuous lockdown of China's financial hub, which is battling its worst Covid outbreak yet. Shanghai reported 25,141 new locally-transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also rising to 1,189 from 994, city authorities said in their daily bulletin on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the 'Occupy Galle Face' demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.
-
Shehbaz Sharif's message to US: 'Constructive, positive engagement'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office has said the new government wishes to engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region, after three years of the volatile relationship between the US and Pakistan, under former prime minister Imran Khan's rule. According to Pakistani media, the statement from Shehbaz Sharif's office came in response to the White House statement on the charge of guards in Pakistan.
-
2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: ‘Deplorable’
Two Sikh men were assaulted in New York in the latest attack on the community in the city that has triggered massive condemnation. A person has been arrested amid calls for actions against the hate crimes in the United States. A couple of days ago, an elderly Sikh man was attacked in the Queens borough where the latest incident also took place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics