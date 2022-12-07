Home / World News / Home quarantine, testing rules change as Covid curbs eased in China: 10 points

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:52 AM IST

Residents walk near pandemic prevention workers in protective suits in a locked-down residential compound as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue in Beijing.(Reuters)
Mallika Soni

China announced a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the Zero Covid strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms and resignation of president Xi Jinping.

"Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Here are ten points on what changes in China's Covid management:

1. Under the new guidelines, some asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 can now quarantine at home, ending a requirement that all positive cases be isolated in centralised government facilities.

2. The frequency and scope of PCR testing will also be reduced.

3. Mandatory mass testing will be restricted to "high-risk" areas and schools.

4. People travelling between provinces will also no longer require a negative test taken within 48 hours, and they will not be have to test upon arrival, according to the new rules.

5. The announcement came in the wake of rare protests across China against the ruling Communist Party's zero-Covid strategy.

6. The protests expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.

7. The announcement came hours after the government released data showing the crippling economic impacts of zero-Covid.

8. Imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020.

9. Imports in November fell 10.6 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since May 2020.

10. Exports fell 8.7 percent over the same period.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

