Covid-19: 1.07bn fully vaccinated in China but new outbreak spreads to 14 provinces

China has vaccinated 1.07bn of its 1.41bn population against Covid-19, the national health commission (NHC) said on Saturday as health authorities scramble to contain the latest outbreak that has spread to 14 provinces.

Mainland China recorded 59 new local Covid-19 transmissions on Friday (October 29), its highest number of daily new cases since September 16 as the centre and provincial health authorities battle the outbreak.

Most of the new cases have been reported from northern areas, NHC reports show. Infections were reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia.

In Inner Mongolia, the government in Ejina Banner, a remote administrative division on China’s border with Mongolia, said it would transfer more than 9,400 stranded travellers to low-risk areas in the coming days, state-run newspaper, China Daily reported.

The epidemic prevention and control situation is grim and complicated as infections are still spreading rapidly, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the NHC, said on Saturday.

China’s top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, however, was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency that the country will be able to effectively contain the latest Covid-19 resurgence within a month.

More than a dozen cases have been reported in Beijing.

Beijing’s newly opened Universal Studios theme park had entered “emergency pandemic prevention status”, after it emerged that close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 patient had visited the sprawling resort on the outskirts of the capital city.

“Out of prudent consideration for the health and safety of visitors, we are fully cooperating with the disease control and prevention department to notify those who visited the park on October 24 to undergo nucleic acid tests and necessary health monitoring,” Universal Studios said in a post published on Chinese social media.

Meanwhile, NHC spokesperson Mi said China had fully vaccinated 1.07bn people against Covid-19 as of October 29. It means about 75.8% of China’s 1.41 billion people have received their full quota of jabs.

A total of 2.26bn vaccine doses had been given in China as of Friday, Mi said.

Many provinces in China have started vaccinating children aged 3 to 11, state media reported, saying the drive for giving jabs to children was launched because of the new outbreaks.

“Cities including Changde, Hunan province, and Jinhua, Zhejiang province, have also started vaccinating kids in that age group. Places in Fujian and Anhui provinces plan to start vaccination programmes for the young,” a China Daily report said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97.080 by Friday, including 763 patients still receiving treatment. Among them, 39 were in severe condition.

The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.