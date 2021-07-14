Covid-19 cases rising again in US, daily count doubled in 3 weeks

The Covid-19 curve in the United States is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks. This is driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings, according to news agency Associated Press.

Covid-19 infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On 17 of the past 18 days, the seven-day Covid-19 case average was higher than the 14-day average, also suggesting cases have been rising nationally.

Even with the latest surge, Covid-19 cases in the US are nowhere near their peak of a quarter-million per day in January.

Health authorities in places such as Los Angeles County and St. Louis are requesting even immunised people to resume wearing masks in public.

Department officials are also recommending that people who are above 65 years of age and those with chronic underlying conditions stay away from large indoor gatherings because of a 150 per cent rise in hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly all recent Covid-19 cases and deaths from the disease are among unvaccinated people.