Covid-19: US CDC says over 143 million vaccine doses administered as of Sunday

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 180,646,465 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses.

The agency said 93,631,163 people had received at least one dose while 51,593,564 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

A total of 7,715,923 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

