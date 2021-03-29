IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: US CDC says over 143 million vaccine doses administered as of Sunday
According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses.(AP)
According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: US CDC says over 143 million vaccine doses administered as of Sunday

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 180,646,465 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses.

The agency said 93,631,163 people had received at least one dose while 51,593,564 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

A total of 7,715,923 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccination drive us cdc + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP