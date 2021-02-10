IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: Vital to learn as much about the earliest outbreak days says US
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Vital to learn as much about the earliest outbreak days says US

At the state department briefing, Price highlighted the importance of international cooperation in preventing future outbreaks of diseases.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST

It is imperative that the world learns as much as possible about the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic so that the world can understand its origins and prevent future biological catastrophes, the US has said after international experts investigating the origins of the disease have dismissed as unlikely a theory that the virus came from a laboratory in China.

The US, which is the worst affected country from the pandemic, is looking forward to receiving the report and the data from the investigation by the World Health Organisation's (WHO) team of experts into the origins of the Covid-19 in China's Wuhan city.

The WHO experts arrived in China last month for the long-awaited probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the team dismissed that the virus could have leaked from a Chinese lab, a theory strongly supported by former US president Donald Trump.

The team members said that the deadly virus was most likely to have transmitted from an animal to humans.

“Broadly speaking, we have expressed our concerns regarding the need for full transparency and access from China and the WHO to all information regarding the earliest days of the pandemic," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday at his daily news conference.

Also read| Joe Biden withdraws US policy to track Chinese influence in American schools

"It's imperative that the world learns as much as possible about the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic so that we can understand its origins and so, importantly, we can prevent future biological catastrophes,” Price said.

“I think the jury is still out. Clearly, the Chinese, at least heretofore, had not offered the requisite transparency that we need and that just as importantly, again, the international community needs so that we can prevent these sorts of pandemics from ever happening again. This goes back to one of the very first actions that President (Joe) Biden took as president when he re-engaged with the WHO,” Price said.

China reported the first Covid-19 case in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and since then the disease has snowballed into a pandemic, affecting 106,880,652 people with 2,339,991 deaths worldwide.

According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the US alone has reported 27,189,188 cases and 468,103 deaths from the deadly virus.

Trump had repeatedly blamed China for covering up and not sharing information about the virus with the world, leading to a strain in relation between the two countries.

Also read| US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept

However, China has refuted the allegations. While denying that coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China points to reports from Italy, Spain and the US about its prevalence to predating its emergence in Wuhan.

At the state department briefing, Price highlighted the importance of international cooperation in preventing future outbreaks of diseases.

“We know that there needs to be international cooperation if we are going to be able to be in a position to staunch future outbreaks or epidemics before they become pandemics. The WHO is leading this investigation. We clearly support this investigation.

"We recognise there is an urgent need for an investigation. But I wouldn't want to be conclusive yet about any sort of cooperation that the WHO may or may not have received from China,” Price said in response to a question.

The United States, he said, is supportive of the WHO investigation.

Also read| Senate votes to proceed with Trump’s trial

“And I think more broadly too, we can speak to our own efforts. We will work with our partners and also draw on information collected and analysed by our own intelligence community to evaluate the report once we've received it as well as the data from the WHO evaluation,” he said.

Price said that rather than rush to conclusions that may be motivated by anything other than the science, the US wants to see where that data leads us, where that science leads us, and its conclusions will be predicated on that.

“We are talking in this case about the origins of the coronavirus. I don't think there is any reasonable person who would argue that the coronavirus originated elsewhere, so that is why our focus is on this WHO investigation.

"We look forward, again, to seeing the report, to seeing the underlying data, to using what we may have within our own reach based on our own intelligence and analysis to corroborate what the WHO has found and to reach our own conclusions,” Price said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states of america covid-19 covid-19 crisis fighting covid-19
app
Close
China ambassador Sun Weidong. (File photo)
China ambassador Sun Weidong. (File photo)
world news

Chinese envoy calls for putting boundary issue in ‘appropriate place’

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:55 PM IST
In an article published on The Policy Chronicle on Wednesday, Sun Weidong also called for the two sides to “respect each other, enhance mutual trust [and] seek common ground while shelving differences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Japan will begin giving Covid-19 vaccine next week

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST
“We will make every effort to prepare for everything,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of ruling party officials Wednesday where he confirmed the timing of the first inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
world news

US concerned over China’s attempt to ‘intimidate’ neighbours, stands by partners

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Key members of the Biden administration, such as secretary of state Antony Blinken have identified China as one of the main concerns for the US while supporting the strong position taken against China by former president Donald Trump
READ FULL STORY
Close
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Democrats attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that tracks with Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pentagon office in Washington (FILE).
Pentagon office in Washington (FILE).
world news

Joe Biden to visit a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump 'turmoil'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Biden on Wednesday plans to meet senior civilian and military leaders and address the Pentagon workforce in his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Vital to learn as much about the earliest outbreak days says US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
At the state department briefing, Price highlighted the importance of international cooperation in preventing future outbreaks of diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)(AFP)
View of a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)(AFP)
world news

South Korea to approve AstraZeneca as first Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:01 PM IST
On Monday, authorities sought to reassure elderly residents after a panel of advisers urged caution over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people older than 65 because of a lack of data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
world news

Putin’s hopes for economic revival threatened by worker shortage

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Kremlin is relying on a rapid recovery from the pandemic to quell growing discontent over falling incomes and rising consumer prices. Despite the success of its Sputnik vaccine, Russia is behind on its ambition to inoculate 60% of the population by the middle of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police boats at sea near Lancang island, off the shores north of Jakarta, during search operations for a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger jet which disappeared after take off from Jakarta's international airport on January 9.(AP)
Police boats at sea near Lancang island, off the shores north of Jakarta, during search operations for a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger jet which disappeared after take off from Jakarta's international airport on January 9.(AP)
world news

Indonesian authorities to brief relatives before releasing crash report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:49 PM IST
The 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta, marking Indonesia's third major airline crash in just over six years and shining a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault in Ottawa, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault in Ottawa, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

China poses serious threat to Canada’s security, says Canadian spy agency chief

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Canada and China have not been on the best of terms in recent years, especially since the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Jamie Raskin welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president's supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner reading "Convict or be complicit" is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
A banner reading "Convict or be complicit" is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

US Senate votes to proceed with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Six Republicans joined 50 Democrats in the evenly split 100-member Senate, clearing the way for the trial to begin on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
world news

Indonesia: Boeing engine-control system in focus in Sriwijaya air crash probe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:00 AM IST
While Indonesia’s NTSC is trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, the left engine throttle lever was trimming back the power output just before the 26-year-old jet plunged into the sea, a family member who attended the regulator's briefing said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of DHS, confirmed the withdrawal of the rule.(Reuters)
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of DHS, confirmed the withdrawal of the rule.(Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden withdraws US policy to track Chinese influence in American schools

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The rule require American schools and universities to disclose their partnerships with Confucius Institutes, which allegedly are front groups for Chinese Communist Party propaganda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
House Impeachment Manager, US Representative Stacey Plaskett (R) leaves after the first day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial before the Senate on Capitol Hill February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
House Impeachment Manager, US Representative Stacey Plaskett (R) leaves after the first day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial before the Senate on Capitol Hill February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Michigan GOP leader who called Capitol riot a 'hoax,' apologises

PTI, Lansing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Shirkey was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with Trump at the White House after the election amid the president's extraordinary efforts to subvert the democratic process that handed the battleground state to Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP