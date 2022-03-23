Covid-19: What WHO said on latest infections, new hotspots

Covid-19 infections rose by seven per cent in the last week, mostly due to a surge in cases in the western Pacific region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday. In good news, though, the global health body said that while over 12 million new cases had been recorded, there were fewer than 33,000 deaths - a 23 per cent decrease in fatalities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where are cases increasing?

The WHO's western Pacific region - which includes China, Australia and Hong Kong, but does not include India - reported a 21 per cent jump in the last week.

Hong Kong reported 12,240 new Covid cases and 170 deaths (mostly unvaccinated people) Wednesday. The city of around seven million people has recorded over 1.07 million cases in the current outbreak alone, Hong Kong authorities have said.

Mainland China reported 2,591 cases with confirmed symptoms on Tuesday, versus 2,281 a day earlier. New local asymptomatic cases stood at 2,346 compared with 2,313 a day earlier.

Spiking numbers on the mainland continue to be a source of worry, despite attempts to project an outward sense of calm. Authorities in Shanghai - one of China's biggest cities with a population of over 25 million - were forced to deny reports of a lockdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Read: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily Covid cases near 1,000

India reported 1,778 new cases in the last 24 hours, a 11 per cent jump from Tuesday's numbers. The health ministry said 62 deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours.

The Omicron effect

After a brief decline in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the delta variant in April-May last year, the infections have risen steadily in January due to the new omicron variant and lifting of restrictions across Europe, North America and other parts of the world.

Health officials have said omicron causes milder symptoms that vaccination, including a booster, appears highly protective.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Don't let guard down'

Several countries have allowed sweeping relaxations in covid-curbs. In recent weeks, infections spiked in Europe due to the omicron sub-variant BA.2

WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge said restrictions in numerous countries across the continent had been lifted 'brutally - from too much to too few', noting that in recent days cases were rising significantly in the UK, France, Italy and Germany.

WHO cautioned that with many countries dropping widespread testing drives, many infections are likely being missed and new case numbers should be interpreted cautiously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON