Cuba kills four aboard Florida-registered speedboat after shootout

The speedboat approached within one nautical mile off the coast of Villa Clara on Wednesday morning, Cuba's interior ministry said in a statement. When the border patrol approached to identify the passengers of the speedboat, the occupants opened fire and injured the commander of the military vessel, Bloomberg reported.

The four dead people were on board the speedboat from Florida, the Cuban government said, adding that the injured persons were being provided medical attention.

The ministry said, “Faced with current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to protecting its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban state."

The development comes against the backdrop of the rising tensions between the US and Cuba, as President Donald Trump's administration has effectively imposed a naval blockade on the island, and reduced its access to fuel.

Trump has also talked about the downfall of the six-decade-old regime in Cuba and taking over the communist-run island.

The US State Department has not released a statement on this incident.

Trump appeared to be providing some relief for Cuba recently, when the US government signalled that it would allow fuel imports for private businesses on the island.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also been pressuring other countries to stop the use of Cuban health workers, which generates much-needed hard currency for the island, especially now that its tourism industry has also taken a hit.

Since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro toppled a US-backed dictator, Cuba has been a one-party state. Cuba, with a population of about ten million, relief on support from the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991. Until recently, the Caribbean nation has been relying on subsidised Venezuelan oil to meet its energy needs.

Cuba has plunged deeper into crisis in the past few weeks, with economic, fuel and health crises taking away lives in the country. The US has maintained a strict embargo and limited diplomatic ties with Cuba for the past 60 years.