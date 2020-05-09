e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Cycle-to-work is new UK mantra as Covid-19 toll crosses 31,500

Cycle-to-work is new UK mantra as Covid-19 toll crosses 31,500

Promoting walking and cycling to deal with the pandemic and later, transport secretary Grant Shapps said the shift will help create a greener economy as well as have a positive impact on people’s health and consequently lower the impact on the National Health Service.

world Updated: May 09, 2020 21:30 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The use of the Underground and trains during the pandemic has dropped substantially in London.
The use of the Underground and trains during the pandemic has dropped substantially in London.(AP)
         

Creating dedicated walking and cycle paths is part of a £2 billion investment for a major shift in transport announced by the Boris Johnson government on Saturday, as the UK-wide death toll rose to 31,587 amidst moves to gradually open parts of the economy from Monday.

Promoting walking and cycling to deal with the pandemic and later, transport secretary Grant Shapps said the shift will help create a greener economy as well as have a positive impact on people’s health and consequently lower the impact on the National Health Service.

Johnson is due to announce a “modest” relaxation in lockdown rules on Sunday evening, but some plans have been leaked, including placing all visitors at UK ports, airports and Eurostar stations mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the end of May.

The new transport plan includes movement in city centres confined to walking, cycling or electric buses, besides creating pop-up bike lanes with protected space for cycling, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors.

Shapps said: “During this crisis, millions of people have discovered cycling - whether for exercise or as a means of safe, socially-distanced transport…(When) the country does get back to work we need those people to stay on their bikes and be joined by many more”.

“Otherwise, with public transport’s capacity severely restricted at this time, our trains and buses could become overcrowded and our roads gridlocked – holding up emergency services, critical workers and vital supplies”.

“We know cars will continue to remain vital for many, but as we look to the future we must build a better country with greener travel habits, cleaner air and healthier communities”, he said at the daily Downing Street briefing on coronavirus-related developments.

The plans include installing more charging points for electric cars, promoting the use of e-scooters, and a new ‘bike Tube’ network above existing Underground lines. The use of the Underground and trains during the pandemic has dropped substantially in London.

The plan to quarantine visitors sparked a row with the opposition Labour and critics demanding why thousands have been allowed into the UK without checks so far in previous months. The airlines industry warned of a crippling effect of the measure.

Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary, said she had raised the issue of quarantine five times to prevent a resurgence of cases.

tags
top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Wish BCCI plans with ICC: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan want Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues
Wish BCCI plans with ICC: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan want Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In