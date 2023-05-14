Home / World News / Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh: 10 latest updates

Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh: 10 latest updates

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2023 07:43 AM IST

Cyclone Mocha: Operations were suspended at Bangladesh's largest seaport- Chittagong.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh as Cyclone Mocha- the region's most powerful cyclone for over a decade- is set to hit. The 'Super Cyclone' packed winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour. A dangerous category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the cyclone was expected to weaken before making landfall between Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

Cyclone Mocha: A drone view shows fishermen portaging their boats to safer ground due to Cyclone Mocha, in Teknaf Marine Drive, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.(Reuters)
Cyclone Mocha: A drone view shows fishermen portaging their boats to safer ground due to Cyclone Mocha, in Teknaf Marine Drive, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.(Reuters)

Read more: Military ‘abducted me’: Imran Khan rues ‘all-time low’ democracy in Pakistan

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Mocha:

  1. Bangladesh moved 190,000 people in Cox's Bazar and nearly 100,000 in Chittagong to safety, divisional commissioner Aminur Rahman told AFP.
  2. Forecasters predicted a storm surge up to nearly 12 feet high in Bangladesh.
  3. Forecasters expect the cyclone to bring a deluge of rain, which can trigger landslides.
  4. Myanmar authorities also evacuated villages along the Rakhine coast, state media reported.
  5. Myanmar Airways International said all its flights to Rakhine state had been suspended until Monday.
  6. The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was “preparing for a major emergency response.”
  7. Bangladesh officials moved to evacuate Rohingya refugees from "risky areas" to community centres and more solid structures such as schools, AFP reported.
  8. "Cyclone Mocha is the most powerful storm since Cyclone Sidr," Azizur Rahman, the head of Bangladesh's Meteorological Department said as per AFP.
  9. Operations were suspended at Bangladesh's largest seaport- Chittagong. Boat transport and fishing were also halted.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
myanmar bangladesh cyclone + 1 more
myanmar bangladesh cyclone
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out