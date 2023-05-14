Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh: 10 latest updates

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh as Cyclone Mocha- the region's most powerful cyclone for over a decade- is set to hit. The 'Super Cyclone' packed winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour. A dangerous category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the cyclone was expected to weaken before making landfall between Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

Cyclone Mocha: A drone view shows fishermen portaging their boats to safer ground due to Cyclone Mocha, in Teknaf Marine Drive, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.(Reuters)