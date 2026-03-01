‘Cynical murder’: Vladimir Putin after Iran's Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family was a "cynical" murder that violated all the norms of human morality and international law. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday, aged 86, Iranian state media announced, in air strikes by Israel and the United States. (AP File)

In a note to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, released by the Kremlin, Putin condoled Khamenei's death along with the members of the Ayatollah's family.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the murder of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law," Putin said in a note.

"In our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a huge personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations and bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin said.

"I ask you to convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, the government and the entire people of Iran," he added.

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency announced the 86-year-old's death early Sunday. US President Donald Trump said it gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.

The announcements came after a joint US and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites. Trump said the “heavy and pinpoint bombing” was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever, targeting Israel and US bases. Israel also continued its attacks on Iran with an enormous strike that targeted Tehran.