Daily brief: In 9/11 address, Joe Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘What’s destroyed…’: In 9/11 address, Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror

US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Read more

With cheetahs set for new home in MP, govt preps a grand welcome | Deets here

Eight cheetahs are all set to fly all the way from South Africa’s Namibia on September 17 and make a new home in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park in a first-of-its-kind project. Read more

Teen YouTuber flees home after scolding, found on train in MP. Parents livestream ordeal

A 16-year-old YouTuber, known by the name ‘Bindass Kavya’, was found inside a train coach at a Madhya Pradesh railway station, after running away from her home in Maharashtra when scolded by her father. Read more

'I want more from him. I want to see his pace over 140': Brett Lee makes huge 'leader of wolf-pack' claim on India star

Team India endured a disappointing outing in the 2022 Asia Cup, as the side was eliminated in the Super 4 stage with defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Read more

Amala Paul says she quit films because she was ‘exhausted, burned out’: I didn't have the energy to do movies

In 2019, Amala Paul stunned her fans by taking a sabbatical from films while she was at the peak of her career. Read more

When Zendaya pulled off a winner look in Armani Privé as the youngest person to receive the Emmy for Best Actress

It was the September of 2020 when at the 72nd Emmy Awards that took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Zendaya had scripted history by becoming the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy for Best Actress at age 24. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON