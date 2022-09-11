Daily brief: In 9/11 address, Joe Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror; and all the latest news
‘What’s destroyed…’: In 9/11 address, Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror
US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Read more
With cheetahs set for new home in MP, govt preps a grand welcome | Deets here
Eight cheetahs are all set to fly all the way from South Africa’s Namibia on September 17 and make a new home in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park in a first-of-its-kind project. Read more
Teen YouTuber flees home after scolding, found on train in MP. Parents livestream ordeal
A 16-year-old YouTuber, known by the name ‘Bindass Kavya’, was found inside a train coach at a Madhya Pradesh railway station, after running away from her home in Maharashtra when scolded by her father. Read more
'I want more from him. I want to see his pace over 140': Brett Lee makes huge 'leader of wolf-pack' claim on India star
Team India endured a disappointing outing in the 2022 Asia Cup, as the side was eliminated in the Super 4 stage with defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Read more
Amala Paul says she quit films because she was ‘exhausted, burned out’: I didn't have the energy to do movies
In 2019, Amala Paul stunned her fans by taking a sabbatical from films while she was at the peak of her career. Read more
When Zendaya pulled off a winner look in Armani Privé as the youngest person to receive the Emmy for Best Actress
It was the September of 2020 when at the 72nd Emmy Awards that took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Zendaya had scripted history by becoming the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy for Best Actress at age 24. Read more
‘What’s destroyed…’: In 9/11 address, Joe Biden vows to safeguard democracy
US president Joe Biden on Sunday addresses a ceremony at the Pentagon on Sunday to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Biden, during his address, vowed commitment of the American citizens to “protect the democracy”. 'Grief is the price we pay for love' The US president quoted Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8 due to long ill-health. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit, has never, ever wavered," he said.
Biden honours 9/11 victims in somber ceremony as shadows of Afghan war looms
President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held under a steady rain. Sunday's ceremony occurred a little more than a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.
Over 5,700 civilians killed as Russia-Ukraine war marks 200 days: Report
It has been exactly 200 days since the Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. On Sunday, Ukraine's army chief general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said his forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east. On Saturday, their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. However, people in Ukraine have faced a catastrophic human rights crisis in the last 200 days.
Hindu community in Balochistan opens temple door for flood victims
As Pakistan is facing its worst devastation due to the floods, the Hindu community in Balochistan has come up with a gesture of humanity and religious harmony, by opening the doors of a temple to shelter flood-affected people. The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan and the death toll from floods in the country has reached nearly 1,200.
21 years on, 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed still awaits trial
Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the September 11 terror attacks on the United States continues to await trial even after two decades that left 2, 977 people dead. 19 terrorists of Al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial planes and carried out attacks in different locations in the USA. The fourth plane was intended to hit a federal government building in Washington, DC, but crashed in a field.
