Daily brief: WHO calls emergency meet next week over Monkeypox threat, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
WHO to meet next week to assess if Monkeypox an global health emergency
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said it would hold an emergency meeting next week to determine if the Monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a public health emergency of international concern. Read more
100 hours later, rescue operation to save 11-yr-old stuck in borewell continues
Rescue operations to save an eleven-year-old boy continued on Tuesday more than 100 hours after the child fell into an 80-foot deep borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Jangir-Champa district, officials said. Read more
Sharing stage with Uddhav, PM recalls contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the need to strengthen the culture of healthy debates and open discussions that have been a hallmark of India over the years. Read more
Watch: Ishan Kishan involved in heated exchange with Tabraiz Shamsi after smoking flat six off South Africa spinner
Tempers flared between Ishan Kishan and Tabraiz Shamsi after the India batter smacked a flat six off the South Africa spinner during the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Watch here
When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about surviving in Bollywood: ‘Nobody told me there are camps. I'm not important enough’
Tuesday marks two years to the day actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. The actor was 34 when he was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Read more
Mild Covid side effects: Common long Covid symptoms to watch out for
Covid-19 infections caused by Omicron strain is mostly causing mild symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat, fever, weakness, back pain and headache nowadays and many people may not be following Covid-appropriate behaviour thinking Covid is now a lot like flu and is no longer a threat. Read more