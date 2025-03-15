Daniel Kahneman, ‘Thinking Fast and Slow’ author, died of assisted suicide

Nobel Prize winner Israeli-American psychologist Daniel Kahneman died on March 27, 2024, at an assisted suicide facility in Switzerland, revealed columnist Jason Zweig in an essay for The Wall Street Journal. Nobel prize winner Daniel Kahneman died at an assisted suicide facility(AP)

The psychologist and author of the popular book “Thinking, Fast and Slow”, had not told anyone about his decision apart from close friends and family.

On March 26, 2024, Daniel Kahneman sent an email to his family, bidding them goodbye as he left for Switzerland to end his life.

Zweig says in the essay, “I think Danny wanted, above all, to avoid a long decline, to go out on his terms, to own his own death.”

According to Kahneman's friends and family, as cited by The Wall Street Journal, the author did not endorse assisted suicide for others or advocate for it.

One of Kahneman's friends, Phillip Tetlock, a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “Right to the end, he was a lot smarter than most of us. But I am no mind reader. My best guess is he felt he was falling apart, cognitively and physically. And he really wanted to enjoy life and expected life to become decreasingly enjoyable. I suspect he worked out a hedonic calculus of when the burdens of life would begin to outweigh the benefits—and he probably foresaw a very steep decline in his early 90s.”

He added, “I have never seen a better-planned death than the one Danny designed.”

In his last email, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Kahneman said, “I have believed since I was a teenager that the miseries and indignities of the last years of life are superfluous, and I am acting on that belief. I am still active, enjoying many things in life (except the daily news) and will die a happy man. But my kidneys are on their last legs, the frequency of mental lapses is increasing, and I am ninety years old. It is time to go.”

