Davos World Economic Forum meeting 2024 : List of ministers and VVIPs set to represent India

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 is set to begin on Monday. More than 2800 leaders from across the globe will gather in Switzerland's Davos for the five-day event which involves discussions on various political, business, cultural and other issues concerning world society. In the prestigious event, more than 60 heads of state and governments will be present. India is set to be represented by three union ministers, three chief ministers along with their ministerial colleagues and over a hundred CEOs. The Davos Congress Center, center, where the World Economic Forum will take place is covered in snow in Davos, Switzerland(AP)

In the 54th edition of the world event, issues related to climate change, threats from artificial intelligence, economic issues and other problems being across the globe will be discussed. Ongoing conflicts like the Ukraine War, Israel-Hamas war will also be part of the agenda.

World leaders like Li Qiang (Premier of the People's Republic of China), Emmanuel Macron (President of France), António Guterres (UN Secretary-General), Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund), Ajay S. Banga ( President, World Bank Group), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organization) are among the eminent personalities who will attend the meeting.

Check out the Indian representation at Davos WEF meet 2024

Union Ministers

Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri are the three union ministers who will be representing India at the big event.

Ashwini Vaishnaw: He is the minister for railways, communications, electronics & information Technology in the government of India. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He served as an IAS officer before joining politics.

Hardeep Singh Puri : India's union minister for housing & urban Affairs and minister for petroleum and natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri is a former Indian Foreign Service officer. He is an alumnus of Delhi University. He also taught at St. Stephens College in Delhi.

Smriti Irani: She is the minister for women & child development and minister for minority affairs in the government of India. She is India’s youngest union cabinet minister and earlier served as the education minister.

Chief Ministers

Three chief ministers -- Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde, Telangana's Revanth Reddy and Karnataka's Siddaramaiah will also be part of the Indian delegation at the World Economic Forum.

Other Indian leaders and VVIPs

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and ministers from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana will also be there at the highly important event.

CEOs, Industrialists and VVIPs, including Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Nadir Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nandan Nilekani, Rishad Premji and Sumant Sinha will be part of the Indian delegation.