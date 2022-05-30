Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Day after Nepal plane went missing, crash site located, recue ops resume
world news

Day after Nepal plane went missing, crash site located, recue ops resume

Nepal plane crash: Air safety concerns have been concerns raised in the past. 
Nepal plane crash: 22 were on board, including four Indians. (ANI )
Published on May 30, 2022 07:37 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

A day after a Nepal plane - with 22, including 4 on board - had gone missing, the crash site has been “physically located”, the Nepal Army said on Monday morning. “Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane - with four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew - was on its way from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal when it went missing on Sunday morning.

The search and rescue ops had to be stopped on Sunday evening due to bad weather conditions.

RELATED STORIES

Air safety concerns have been raised in the past as Nepal saw several tragedies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
nepal army nepal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP