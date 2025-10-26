Days after Trump-brokered truce, Netanyahu says Israel will decide who can join international peace force in Gaza

Days have passed since the Donald Trump-brokered truce, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not done with deciding Gaza's fate just yet. On Sunday, the premier said Israel would decide which foreign troops it will allow as part of a planned international force in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening of the winter session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, October 20, 2025.(REUTERS)

This comes amid the lingering challenge of Hamas refusing to disarm. Since the fragile ceasefire took effect on October 10 as part of Trump’s 20-point plan, the Palestinian group has reportedly cracked down on factions that have tested its grip on power.

While addressing his cabinet, Netanyahu said, “We are in control of our security, and we have also made it clear regarding international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us, and this is how we operate and will continue to operate,” Reuters reported.

"This is, of course, acceptable to the United States as well, as its most senior representatives have expressed in recent days," he added.

Who will control Gaza?

While, the decision on which international force will control post-peace Gaza is still due. Last week, Netanyahu signaled opposition to any Turkish involvement in the Gaza force.

Relations between Israel and Turkey, once warm, deteriorated during the Gaza war, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticizing Israel’s military operations.

It remains unclear which Arab or other states will contribute troops. The international force could include personnel from Egypt, Indonesia, and Gulf Arab countries.

While the Trump administration has ruled out sending US soldiers into Gaza. US secretary of state Marco Rubio, visiting Israel to support the ceasefire, said the international force must be composed of "countries that Israel's comfortable with," but did not comment specifically on Turkey.

He added that Gaza’s future governance needs to be determined by Israel and its partners, excluding Hamas.

Rubio also confirmed that US officials are exploring a possible UN resolution or international agreement to authorize the multinational force, with discussions scheduled in Qatar on Sunday.

Challenges in enforcing the ceasefire

Under the fragile ceasefire, Hamas is expected to return all Israeli hostage remains promptly. Israel has returned 195 Palestinian bodies, while Hamas so far returned 18 hostages’ remains, reported the Associated Press.

Israel has agreed to give back 15 bodies of Palestinians for every body of a hostage.

Trump warned Saturday on Truth Social that he was “watching very closely” to ensure Hamas returns more bodies within 48 hours, adding, “Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not.”

Hamas on Sunday widened its search across Gaza for the remains of Israeli hostages, a day after Egypt dispatched experts and heavy machinery to aid the recovery. According to the militant group, the operation was hampered by extensive destruction that had left many bodies buried deep beneath the rubble.

Israel continues strikes

Israeli forces struck the central Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday night, targeting militants linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to the Israeli military. However, Islamic Jihad denied planning any attack.

The strike was the second in a week.

Hamas has condemned the strike as a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, accusing Netanyahu of undermining Trump’s peace efforts.

The same area was hit on October 19, after Israel accused Hamas militants of killing two Israeli soldiers. That day, Israeli strikes killed at least 36 Palestinians, including women and children, reported AP.