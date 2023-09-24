'Death is imminent at his age', Ohio Democrat's alarming warning to Joe Biden

Some Democrats are concerned over President Joe Biden’s age and ability to function properly as we head into the 2024 election on Tuesday, September 26. In fact, Sharon Sweda, the leader of the Democratic Party in Lorain County in Ohio bluntly said that death is "imminent" for elderly people like Joe.

"He is in a period of his life where passing and death is imminent," Sharon said, according to Washington Post, adding that she "often" hears Democratic voters say they are concerned about Joe’s health.

"We are all on a ticking clock. But when you’re at his age or at Trump’s age, that clock is ticking a little faster, and that’s a concern for voters," she said.

‘You can’t look at what you look at and not feel some apprehension here’

Another Democratic lawmaker said that the possibility that Joe might secure the nomination and then have to drop out of the race is alarming. Joe would be 86 years old by the end of his second term, should he win re-election.

"The worst-case scenario is we get past the nominating process with President Biden as the nominee, and then he’s no longer able to continue on as the nominee," the lawmaker said. "That’s the nightmare scenario for Democrats."

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville raised his concerns, saying, “The voters don’t want this, and that’s in poll after poll after poll. You can’t look at what you look at and not feel some apprehension here."

A Democrat from Minnesota, Rep. Dean Phillips told NBC News that he believes "there are other candidates who have a far better chance and don’t have the actuarial risk that the president has."

Meanwhile, questioned by reporters, the White House stressed Joe’s experience and accomplishments. "I can speak to that – a president who has wisdom. I can speak to a president who has experience," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox News' Peter Doocy during a recent press briefing, according to Fox News. "I can speak to a president who has done historic – has taken historic action and has delivered in historic pieces of legislation. And that's important."

Dismissing the concerns, however, some Democrats noted that Joe is only three years older than former president Donald Trump.