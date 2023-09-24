‘Pure cringe’: Netizens troll Joe Biden for forgetting popular rapper LL Cool J's name, calling him ‘boy’

President Joe Biden seemed to forget legendary rapper LL Cool J’s name and referred to him as “boy” instead, while delivering a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday night, September 23. The president, however, quickly corrected himself. LL Cool J’s birth name is James Todd Smith. President Joe Biden seemed to forget legendary rapper LL Cool J’s name and referred to him as “boy” instead (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LL Cool J and MC Lyte received Phoenix Award at the annual awards dinner in Washington D.C. during the CBC’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference. They were recognised for their musical contributions.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America , LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” Joe said, as the crowd laughed at his gaffe.

“By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs,” he added. After the blunder, Joe acknowledged MC Lyte, drawing a round of applause from the audience.

‘Pure cringe’

Joe is being trolled by X users after the video of the incident went viral. “Thank you for this moment @JoeBiden it’s going to be a great song,” one user joked in the comment section of the video, shared by RNC Research. “Old habits die hard “Boy” Not a joke,” one said. “Ohhh god make it stop PLLLEASE . he's making a total mockery of this country,” said one user, while another wrote, “Boy? Cringe…”.

“MAKE IT STOP,” one user said, while another asked, “Was LL insulted? Why no response from him?” “Joey loves that word 'boy'. Wonder where he picked that up?” said one user. Another wrote, “Oooohhhh wowwwwww HE DONE REALY MESSED UP WITH THIS ONE”. “Embarrassing......Priceless,” said one user.

“Everyone under 60 is a boy to him. I still call my youngest son a boy- he’s 30,” one user said. Another user wrote, “I'm thinking he's confused again”. “The way the crowd groaned. @POTUS was oblivious. Pure cringe,” one user wrote.