Death toll crosses 500 as Iran declares three-day mourning, warns US and Israel | Top updates

A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people, activists said Sunday, as Tehran declared three days of national mourning for those it called "martyrs" and warned that the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if Washington uses force to protect demonstrators.

Another over 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in Iran in recent years.

It relies on supporters in Iran crosschecking information. It said of those killed, 490 were protesters and 48 were members of security forces, AFP reported.

US President Donald Trump is set to receive a briefing on Tuesday on possible responses to Iran’s nationwide protests, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The meeting with senior administration officials will examine a range of options, including amplifying anti-government content online, launching cyber operations against Iranian military and civilian targets, imposing fresh sanctions and considering military strikes, according to the report.

Here are some top developments: • Activists say at least 538 people have been killed in Iran’s nationwide protest crackdown, with more deaths feared.

• Over 10,600 people have been detained in two weeks of unrest, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

• Protesters again gathered Sunday in Tehran, Mashhad, Kerman and other cities.

• President Masoud Pezeshkian said grievances should be addressed but warned against “rioters.”

• Iran has declared three days of national mourning “in honor of martyrs killed in resistance against the United States and the Zionist regime,” state media said, Reuters reported.

• Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on people to join a “national resistance march” in nationwide rallies on Monday to condemn the violence, which the government said was carried out by “urban terrorist criminals,” state television reported.

• The protests began December 28 over the collapse of Iran’s currency and expanded into direct challenges to the ruling system.

• US President Trump expressed support for protesters and said the US is ready to help.

• Trump’s team is considering options including cyberattacks and possible US or Israeli strikes, though no decision has been announced.

• Iran warned that US military forces and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if Iran is attacked.

• Iran’s leadership said it could act pre-emptively if it detects threats. Any war decision would rest with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

• The US military says it is fully postured to defend its forces and interests in the Middle East.

• Iran previously targeted a US base in Qatar; the US 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain.

• Israel said it is closely monitoring developments and praised Iranian protesters.

• Videos show scattered, short-lived protests in Tehran under heavy security surveillance. Authorities reportedly used drones and road closures to control gatherings.

• Iranian officials accused some protesters of behaving like ISIS. State TV showed funerals of security personnel and reported multiple deaths in several provinces.

